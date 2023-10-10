Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nixa Police Department asks for tips to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nixa Police Department releases surveillance video of armed convenience store robbery
Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3
Branson, Mo., entertainer Buck Trent passes away
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
House damaged by a fire in the 400 Block of South Grant Avenue
Fire damages a house in west-central Springfield
Woman stabbed at a house in Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate domestic dispute, which led to woman stabbed in Springfield, Mo.