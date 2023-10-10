Missouri State University faculty with ties to Israel react to Middle East turmoil

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The eyes of the world are on the escalating violence in the Middle East and even back here in the Ozarks there are people who have visited the area as tourists or have family and friends who live in the dangerous warzone.

As a Jewish American originally from New Jersey, Mara Cohen Ioannides is now a professor emeritus of English at Missouri State University. She’s also president of the Midwest Jewish Studies Association, founding president of the Ozarks Studies Association and vice president of the Greene County Historical Society. Her doctorate, from The Spertus Institute, is in Jewish Studies with a specialty of American Jewish Studies. She has written two books on the history of Jews in Missouri and the history of Jews in the Ozarks.

”Jews have always been a part of Missouri history,” Ioannides said. “The earliest Jew that I can account for in Springfield was Ludwig Ullmann, who was a surgeon for the Union Army. Over the years Jews have always accounted for less-than-one-percent of Greene County’s population.”

Ioannides has friends and family who live in Israel and admits that the violent outbreak over the weekend has been a source of great stress.

“I am horrified. I am in shock. I am terrified,” she said. “My friends and family in Israel are probably tired of me constantly checking on them but I’m thankful for social media. Most of my family is not in southern Israel but I have friends in Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem who have had to go into bomb shelters. And people are being called up. Every member of Israeli society does 26-months of military service and can be called up if needed. People are also upset because Hamas was able to somehow get in under the Iron Dome. Somehow missiles got in and borders got crossed so clearly secret information has been released. Someone let out those secrets. But I’m also terrified about all of this because anytime something like this happens there is an uptick of anti-Semitism in the United States.”

While Ioannides is very familiar with Israel’s long history of wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, she does believe that this latest attack by Hamas is a seminal moment in the Middle East.

“We’re hearing that people are being taken hostage, children are being kept in cages, women are being raped. This is wartime-level atrocity,” she said. It’s gross and disgusting. I fear for Israelis, I fear for Palestinian civilians because the level of vengeance that’s coming is going to be awful. This will create another generation of people who are gonna live in fear and hate.”

Another Missouri State Professor, David Romano, was in Israel during May with nine students who took in the sights of the country. One photo shows the MSU group smiling in front of the golden-roofed Dome of the Rock in the city of Jerusalem. Built between AD 685 and 691 AD, the Dome of the Rock is an Islamic shrine that’s constructed at the spot where it is believed the Prophet Muhammad was taken up into heaven for an encounter with God.

But just months after Missouri State students were standing there in a peaceful setting, the Dome of the Rock and the sacred city surrounding it are besieged by air-raid sirens warning of possible rocket attacks.

“These are all places we have been to and now it feels very real and immediate,” Romano said of the tourist group’s connection to what it now a dangerous place to be. “I’m sure the students feel the same way.”

As an expert on the Middle East, Romano agrees with those who say the Hamas attack is the equivalent of America’s 9/11 for Israel, a country about the size of New Jersey.

“In per-capita terms it would be as if 20,000 Americans were just killed in terrorist attacks,” Romano said. “Israelis have not seen this kind of scenario where armed enemies are going house-to-house in civilian communities shooting people at point-blank range since the 1948 Civil War.”

Romano predicts the repercussions of the conflict will get worse because in addition to Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government is also taking away services that they normally provide to that area..

“Israel used to deliver food, water and electricity to the Gaza Strip, even in the area where the enemy was, so that the population there would at least have the bare basic minimum to get by. But now they’ve completely cut it off and so it will be up to Egypt with its shared border with Gaza, to supply the 2.2 million people there. But Egypt doesn’t have the logistic ability or the transport infrastructure to do so.”

The Middle East has always been a place of instability and now more than ever, peace seems to be an unattainable goal.

Ioannides says she’s always been an optimist who held out hope that things would get better.

“But after the last few days I’m not holding on to that,” she lamented. “And that makes me sad and physically ill.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.