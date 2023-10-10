Ozark city leaders release plan to help shape the growth and development of three main corridors in the city

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark city leaders have released a new plan for the future of multiple heavily used corridors in the city and are asking for the public’s input.

On Monday, Ozark released its Onward Ozark: Planning Our Corridors. The plan revolves around three corridors:

• The North State Highway NN corridor begins as North 9th Street at the intersection with 3rd Street/Highway 14 and then transitions into Highway NN and extends north until the intersection with West State Highway J.

• The South 3rd Street/ Highway 14 corridor extends from the intersection with South Street and travels north to the intersection with North 9th Street.

• The South Street corridor extends from the intersection with Highway 65 to the intersection with Highway W.

Ozark leaders say the goal of the project is to:

Define the future land use and development/redevelopment opportunities along the corridors.

Provide measurable action steps for both public and private property owners to further promote multimodal transportation options and encourage positive development for the corridors.

Equitably engage property owners, neighbors, and the public in meaningful and descriptive conversations about future land uses and activities along the corridors.

Create a plan for aesthetic enhancements ensuring the character is true to Ozark.

Advance a thoughtful, creative framework that strengthens and supports the local economy.

Develop an implementation strategy to help the City of Ozark make progress on strategies and goals defined within the Plan.

City leaders are asking for the public’s help with this project by taking a survey or attending two virtual open houses that will be available later this year through 2024.

