Police arrest man wanted for AC thefts in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police accused a Springfield man of stealing air conditioners from at least three businesses.

Police arrested Brandin Hylton. He faces three counts of stealing. A judge set bond at $15,000.

Police reported a spike in air conditioner thefts between mid-July and the end of August. Investigators say another man told investigators he and Hylton took AC units from 15 businesses. Hylton told a detective he had fallen on rough times with sick relatives and ongoing drug abuse.

The second man police suspect was involved does not face charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.