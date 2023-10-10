Police arrest man wanted for AC thefts in the Springfield area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police accused a Springfield man of stealing air conditioners from at least three businesses.

Police arrested Brandin Hylton. He faces three counts of stealing. A judge set bond at $15,000.

Police reported a spike in air conditioner thefts between mid-July and the end of August. Investigators say another man told investigators he and Hylton took AC units from 15 businesses. Hylton told a detective he had fallen on rough times with sick relatives and ongoing drug abuse.

The second man police suspect was involved does not face charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nixa Police Department asks for tips to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nixa Police Department releases surveillance video of armed convenience store robbery
Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3
Branson, Mo., entertainer Buck Trent passes away
House damaged by a fire in the 400 Block of South Grant Avenue
Fire damages a house in west-central Springfield
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Woman stabbed at a house in Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate domestic dispute, which led to woman stabbed in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Police accused a Springfield man of stealing air conditioners from at least three businesses.
Police arrest man wanted for AC thefts in the Springfield area
Back near 80° Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Tuesday before a midweek warm up
Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.
Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling
Cabool Fire & Police Departments/Cabool, Mo.
Voters in Cabool, Mo., will decide a sales tax in November raising money for police & fire