Police searching for man accused of breaking into businesses in West Plains, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains are searching for a man accused of breaking into several businesses.

Investigators say this man is a person of interest in the burglaries that happened early Friday morning. He wore a black long-sleeved North Face t-shirt, a black ball cap, a face mask, blue jeans, and orange work gloves.

If you have any information, please contact Detectives at 417-256-2244 or CrimeTips@westplains.gov.

