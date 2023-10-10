Police searching for man accused of breaking into businesses in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains are searching for a man accused of breaking into several businesses.

Investigators say this man is a person of interest in the burglaries that happened early Friday morning. He wore a black long-sleeved North Face t-shirt, a black ball cap, a face mask, blue jeans, and orange work gloves.

If you have any information, please contact Detectives at 417-256-2244 or CrimeTips@westplains.gov.

