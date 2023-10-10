Springfield faith leaders and law enforcement come together to foster a safer, stronger community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday faith leaders united in Springfield as Israel goes to war.

The group welcomed members of the Springfield Police Department to celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend.

“This is the essence of what we are as a community, faith-based institutions and law enforcement coming together,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

“When you look at it globally, you have discord and a lack of unity, and you think how can we fix this? You fix it as small individuals. I think you gain unity in your community,” said Devon Jarvis, President of the Springfield stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The goal is to partner with faith-based groups in the area to promote safety and a more inclusive community.

Deanna Carpenter with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “What we want to do is say let’s build a bridge. Let’s build a foundation. Let’s come together. Let’s talk. Let’s work through things. We’ve got your back. You’ve got our back. What can we do together?”

Religious organizations of all faiths are rallying their congregations to spark conversations of peace.

“We are always committed to walking together with all who support and care for our community. For us this is a long-standing tradition,” said Father Ray Smith with Sacred Heart Church.

Carl Haworth of Baha’i Faith said, “The faith community and the city are working together in order to put the message of people being together, sharing with each other.”

Valerie Badhorse with the American Indian Center of Springfield said, “It shows that we’re praying to the same God no matter what we call him.”

“This is who we are and we hope to make friends as well, invite everybody to share in our culture,” said Cory Badhorse with the American Indian Center of Springfield.

“If we can do it here and if every community could do the same thing I think that’s how you gain global unity,” said Jarvis.

This celebration wraps up the National Faith and Blue Weekend that aims to build bridges to more inclusive communities.

