Springfield firefighters give fire safety recommendations during Fire Prevention Week

Captain Joshua Bravestone gives safety tips to adults and kids during Fire Prevention Week.
Captain Joshua Bravestone gives safety tips to adults and kids during Fire Prevention Week.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - October 8-14 is Fire Prevention Week (FPW).

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced the official theme for the week is “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.” Captain Joshua Bravestone gave some tips on some easy things you can do in the kitchen to prevent fires.

“Make sure you got a good potholder. Those pans get really hot. If you grab a handle, especially skillets, they transfer heat to the handle, and you can burn yourself really badly if you don’t have the potholder,” Captain Bravestone said. “Another thing that people don’t really think about is the handles - whenever you’re cooking, it’s natural to let go of the handle right off the stove. Make sure to turn that handle to the inside so that handle is not sticking out.”

Captain Bravestone said here in Springfield, crews see lots of home fires caused by cooking mishaps. However, he said they also get called to other common fire causes as well.

“If you’re a smoker, put your butts out. Make sure you have a designated place where you can put those cigarette butts out,” Captain Bravestone said. “We’ve had multiple times where apartment fires have started on the balconies because people aren’t putting their butts out, and that butt gets in between the wood and other materials, then creates a smoldering effect. Over time, it catches on fire.”

Captain Bravestone also said Springfield Fire is teaching kids in multiple schools about fire prevention this week. He said preventing fires is important for people of all ages to know.

You can also get your smoke alarm for entirely FREE. CLICK on the city’s website to see how you can get one.

