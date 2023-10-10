Voters in Cabool, Mo., will decide a sales tax in November raising money for police & fire

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Cabool will decide on a sales tax increase in November.

The one-half cent sales tax will go toward additional funding for the police and fire departments here in town.

Assistant Police Chief Walter Darter says the Cabool Police Department has eight full-time and one part-time police officers.

For a city the size of Cabool, nearly two-thirds of the annual budget goes to employee salary and benefits. Darter says that the tax would generate almost $160,000 for both departments.

“Over the years, our funding has always been from the city, and they’ve done a great job funding us, but just like everything else, it’s getting so expensive just to maintain the police department,” said Asst. Chief Dart. “The three things that we need are manpower or staffing retention, officer retention, and the equipment and training.”

A woman recently in Cabool noticed the department didn’t have ballistic shields. So she found the money and bought the department three shields. Actions like that give Asst. Chief Darter, some hope the citizens will step up and pass this sales tax.

