Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal in Russia and will stay in jail until the end of November

Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges lost his appeal against his arrest Tuesday, meaning he will stay in jail until Nov. 30.

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

