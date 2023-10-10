What really happens to the clothes you donate

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clothing you take to local donation drop-off bins may be used in different ways depending on the organization.

“If you do a Google search, about 10-30% of what’s dropped off in boxes is usable; the majority of it has to be trashed for different reasons. So rather than end up in landfill, this company takes it,” said Ethan Forhetz with Convoy of Hope.

Convoy’s bins are owned by a third-party company that recycles or resells the clothing that you drop off.

Forhetz says only a certain percentage of proceeds go back to the organization, but these proceeds are used to support local charities in Springfield.

Convoy is upfront with its donors and urges them to donate nicer clothing to other non-profits who give the clothing directly to individuals in need.

“I prefer where people just bring it straight to us, and we can get it straight to the client and have a decent amount of control,” said Dean Miller with Restoration of Hope.

Dean says his recovery organization gives donated clothing directly to individuals who need it.

