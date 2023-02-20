BigShots Golf (Springfield)

1930 E Kearney St, Springfield, MO, 65803

417-427-3040

https://bigshotsgolf.com/locations/springfield-mo

Attention shot takers and game changers. Looking for a better way to spend your time? Get your blood pumping with a visit to BigShots Golf in Springfield, MO. From 56 tee boxes of virtual golf with games designed for every level of player to tasty scratch kitchen creations and ice-cold cocktails. Golf, not your thing? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Kick back and relax by our fire pits and yard games with the people you love most. With game-day specials, and tons of TVs in our sports bar, you’ll never miss your favorite team. BigShots Golf is ready to treat everyone in the Queen City of the Ozarks to a few hours of VIP treatment.