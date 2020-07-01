Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course (Springfield)

1825 E Norton Road, Springfield, MO 65803 (I-44 and Glenstone Ave, Exit 80-B)

417-833-9962

https://www.parkboardgolf.org/bill-payne-stewart-golf-course/

Opened in 1947, this outstanding course was named for later renamed for the city’s most famous golfer (Payne), who won on the PGA Tour 11 times including three major championships and his father (Bill), former Missouri Amateur champion. The 6,162 yard par 70 course is designed to require accurate iron play and places a premium on good putting making it a fun yet challenging layout. You’ll find two practice greens, a driving range, fully stocked pro shop and snack bar. PGA professionals are available for private lessons.