Diamond Hills Country Club (Lead Hill, AR)

20701 N Ar-7, Lead Hill, AR 72644

870-422-7613

http://www.diamondhillscountryclub.com/

Located just south of the Natural State border on Highway 7, Diamond Hills Country Club, celebrating its 50th year, is designed by Maurie Bell, featuring a challenging 18-hole, par 71 course. Diamond Hills provides a practice green, perfect for improving your short game, and is also equipped with a driving range. Experience a great round in one of the Ozarks’ most beautiful settings then stop in for dinner at the Bunker Grill.