Dream Valley Golf Course (Buffalo)

90 Golf Course Rd Buffalo, MO 65622

417-345-4653

https://dreamvalleygolfcourse.com/

This scenic rural course 25 minutes north of Springfield offers single rounds or memberships for those who wish to spend more time on the course. Whether you’re looking for an escape from the city or a place to enjoy a casual round with your friends, this is the place to be. Come enjoy a relaxing round of golf. 18 holes of beautiful country in the heart of the Missouri Ozarks.