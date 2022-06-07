SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports a driver is in custody after crashing their car in Springfield Tuesday morning.

A deputy pulled the driver over at Highway H and Farm Road 94 north of the city around midnight. The driver took off after they refused to identify themselves. The deputy chased the driver before a Sergeant had the chase stopped.

The driver crashed at Kearney and Prospect. They were found at a house nearby.

