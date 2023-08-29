KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sports and music collided at Kauffman Stadium to make the dreams of country music star Garth Brooks, and others, come true.

Brooks traveled to Kansas City to announce a new radio station called “Tailgate Radio.” It started streaming on Tune In during the announcement.

“We need a launchpad for what might be the coolest radio station on the planet. First of all, it’s global, which is gonna be fun. So we’re gonna cover sports from all over the world,” Brooks said.

Tailgate Radio plays a variety of music from different genres, while also making sure sports fans don’t miss their favorite game.

“A station that plays everything. So many times you go to a radio station that’s only one genre, only one genre, only one genre. I want to do something that plays everything. So, we did it. Pop, rock, county, 90s, if you can name it, it is on Tailgate Radio,” Johnny Jazzno Program Director for Tailgate Radio said.

Tailgate Radio is hosted by Maria Taylor and includes “Tailgate Top 20 with Maria.”

There is also something called “Tailgate Takeover.” Brooks, celebrities, and athletes will take turns guest hosting the program giving listeners a look at the stars’ favorite artists.

“We’re looking for everything to do before and after the game as well. This [Tailgate Radio] is what you do before and after the game, right here. And they got a cool thing called switch,” Brooks said. “You can go on to Tailgate, put the game you want in, and it’ll play Tailgate, it’ll play this mix all the way up to your game, switch you over to the game, so you never miss a beat,” Brooks said.

A number of Kansas City athletes and coaches were in attendance at The K for the announcement.

To celebrate the launch Brooks said he will throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night’s San Diego Padres vs. Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.

“Just gotta get the ball 60 feet. I think my arm’s probably gonna travel 30 or 35 feet of that. So, just try and get it out there and just represent as best I can. It’s funny that both the teams that are playing tonight, I’ve been fortunate to wear the uniform for both. So this is gonna be a fun marriage for me,” Brooks said.

Brooks suited up for the Royals at Spring Training in 2024 and for the Padres during Spring Training in 1999.

First pitch for tonight’s MLB game at Kauffman is at 7:10 p.m.