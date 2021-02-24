Greene Hills Country Club, Great Life Golf and Fitness (Willard)

8702 W US Hwy 160, Willard, MO 65781

417-742-3086

http://greatlifespringfield.com/greene-hills/

Greene Hills Country Club is a first class golf course in Willard, MO just a few minutes from Springfield. Established in 1966 this beautifully maintained par 70 golf course, features Bent grass greens, Bermuda fairways and plenty of sand. Water hazards surround several of the wonderfully challenging holes. From the total beginner to the low handicap player, this course offers something to every player.