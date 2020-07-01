Holiday Hills Resort & Golf Club (Branson)

630 E Rockford Dr., Branson, MO 65616

417-334-4840

http://www.holidayhills.com/

Branson has become a golf destination around the world but few may be aware that Holiday Hills started it all as Golf Ranch Country Club in 1938, long before the Highway 76 shows were born. The historic course, tucked in the Ozark Mountains, recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation. The 18-hole golf course features hybrid Bermuda fairways and tees, Bentgrass greens and over 40 bunkers, with water coming into play on six holes. The club includes a restaurant and lounge, a fully stocked golf shop and an onsite PGA Golf Professional. Make Holiday Hills part of your next trip to Branson, MO!