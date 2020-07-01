Honey Creek Golf Club (Aurora)

15276 Highway K Aurora, MO 65605

417-678-3353

https://www.honeycreekgolfclub.com/

Honey Creek Golf Club is located 5 miles North of Aurora, Missouri in the rolling Ozark hills. The course features 6,704 yards of golf from the championship tees; a par of 71, rated at 73 with a slope of 133. The front nine was designed by Horton Smith (he won the first Masters in 1934) and the back nine was designed by Bill and Scott Welch. The course has been a family enterprise for over 70 years. Honey Creek has a fully stocked Pro-Shop with Clubs and Accessories to fit your needs. In addition to the Pro-Shop we have a full service snack bar with food that can be consumed inside or outside on the large wrap around deck overlooking number 1 & 10 tees and 9 & 18 greens.