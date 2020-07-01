Horton Smith Golf Course (Springfield)

2409 S Scenic Springfield, MO 65807

417-891-1639

https://www.parkboardgolf.org/horton-smith-golf-course/

You’ll love this 18-hole course for its exciting play, full grass driving range, fully stocked pro shop, and comfortable environment, which all add up to a great day of golf! Perfect for the novice, intermediate, or highly skilled player, this course spans 6,312 yards of beautifully maintained fairways and meticulous, challenging greens. Built in 1962 and named for Springfield’s first local champion of the game. Horton Smith won the inaugural Masters Tournament in 1934 and added another win in 1936.