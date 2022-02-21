Indian Tree Golf Course (Crane)

1211 Cox Ford Road, Crane, MO 65633

417-748-3300

https://indiantreegolf.com/

Indian Tree Golf is located approximately eight miles north of Galena MO, approximately 25 miles from Springfield and approximately 25 miles from Branson. Land fronting the high bluff to the James River totals approximately 490 acres and is being developed exclusively as residential land. Indian Tree offers among the best greens in the state of Missouri on its unique yet challenging 15-hole design. Popular among locals, but Indian Tree has become a must-play destination for golfers around the region.