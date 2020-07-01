Lake Valley Golf & Country Club (Camdenton)

367 C.C. Blair Drive, Camdenton, MO 65020

(573) 346-7218

https://www.lakevalleygolf.com/

Lake Valley is an 18-hole championship golf course located in the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks region. The course welcomes public play with its over forty years of maturity offering something for every skill level of golfer.

The unique six par 3, six par 4 and six par 5 layout features player friendly surrounds that offer a scenic and memorable golf experience. Before or after your round stop in the Greenside Restaurant & Grill and overlook the scenic beauty of the Ozarks while enjoying your favorite refreshment!