SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Between the rain, humidity, and heat, you may have noticed summer pests emerging. And pest-control companies have been in high demand because of it.

Rottler Pest Solutions’ Mike Johnson says there’s a little bit of everything out; snakes, ticks, ants, spiders, and stinging insects. However, he explained that not all pests are bad.

“Some pests are good pests and you don’t want to hurt them,” explained Johnson. “This includes a pollinator. If you have honeybees call the right person, you don’t want to kill the honeybees, because they are pollinators, and if you kill our pollinators, we kill our fruits or vegetables also.”

Johnson has been in the industry for 20 years. He explains the best thing you can do outside your home is to get rid of conducive conditions, which he says are typically things that beautify the home. He said this includes mulch, gravel, heavy foliage, wood to soil contact, and standing water, like birdbaths. He suggested getting rid of conducive conditions like standing water, minimize plants and mulch around the house, dispose of trash properly, and rinse recyclables. If you have fire logs and wood in your yard, move them away from the home and garages.

“Some of the pest, what they need is food, water, and shelter,” Johnson said. “Your home is shelter, there’s food and there’s water around your home. A lot of the time, we go out and feed nature; we feed insects. Sometimes when we feed birds, we’re feeding other insects, and we’re attracting them also.”

When it comes to inside your home, Johnson said know pests’ entry points and seal them up.

“I would actually look at the home itself and see entry points,” said Johnson. “Like up underneath the doors, I would look at where the cable line is going and where the gas line is going, and I would recommend, for example, we can take and we can seal those areas with some caulking material or some steel wall.”

Johnson said another great tool is installing door sweeps under your doors to seal everything up and keep the pest from getting inside your home.

