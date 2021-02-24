Thousand Hills Golf Resort (Branson)

245 S. Wildwood Drive, Branson, MO 65616

417-336-5873

https://www.thousandhills.com/branson-golf/

The golf course at the Thousand Hills Golf Resort in Branson, Missouri is known far and wide as the most popular golf resort in town for good reason. This 18-hole public golf course was rated 4-Stars by Golf Digest magazine and was voted Best of the Ozarks for Branson Golf Courses by the readers of the Springfield News-Leader numerous times. Thousand Hills Resort also has gained popularity from its unique ability in catering to all different golf skill levels. Location is another benefit to playing this 18-hole masterpiece. As your golf journey takes you through beautiful hardwood forests, past unique rock formations, and over Ozark streams you would never guess that you were within a long iron from the 76 strip and Branson’s world-famous live music shows. We are also within 5 minutes from Lake Taneycomo and within 10 minutes from Table Rock Lake for the total Branson and Ozarks outdoors experience.