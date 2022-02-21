West Plains Country Club (West Plains, MO)

1402 Country Club Drive, West Plains, MO 65775

417-256-7197

https://westplainscountryclub.com/

The West Plains Country Club is a community of family and friends that have come together to enjoy superior amenities and beautiful surroundings in a relaxed and casual atmosphere. We strive to provide our members, their families and guests with outstanding social experiences that highlight friendship, fun and goodwill. Established in 1926, the Club’s rich traditions have created a timeless foundation of memories that will last a lifetime.