Whispering Oaks Golf Course (Marshfield)

257 Golf Course Road Marshfield, MO 65706

(417) 859-4470

https://www.facebook.com/Whispering-Oaks-Golf-Course-117840101575885/

Whispering Oaks, previously known as Marshfield Country Club, has a long-standing tradition of quality golf and engaging the community. The 18-hole par 70, 5,938 yard course was designed by Larry W. Flatt in 1952. The facility has seen changes over the years but remains a constant for a great day of quality golf spent with friends and neighbors alike. Whispering Oaks has played host to many tournaments over the years including the MSHSAA state championships.