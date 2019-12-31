2019 LOOK BACK: Tornado sirens sounded often in the Ozarks in 2019

Storm sirens sounded a lot throughout the Ozarks in 2019 leading to millions of dollars in damage.

The National Weather Service in Springfield tracked 53 tornadoes in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. That is the largest total of tornadoes from 2010-2019. It doesn't equal the 2008 total of 85 tornadoes.

The biggest outbreak in 2019 happened on April 30-May 1. The National Weather Service confirmed 29 tornadoes stretched across the Ozarks. The strongest tornado track happened between Ozark and Rogersville. The EF2 tornado packed winds of 134 miles-per-hour around 8:30 p.m. The storm damaged around 100 homes. And it destroyed many of those homes. KY3 First Alert meteorologists stayed on the air for eight continuous hours.

A few weeks later, another outbreak stretched from the Joplin area to Jefferson City. An EF3 hit a Carl Junction neighborhood, destroying several homes. The same system spawned an EF1 tornado damaging homes in businesses in Eldon. The worst twister traveled 32 miles, hitting Jefferson City. Three died in the EF3 storm. The storm damaged some 600 homes and businesses.

Several tornadoes caused sporadic damage from Republic to Willow Springs on October 21. Many of them, however, were EF0s or EF1s.