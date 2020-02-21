Neighborhood Assistance Program awards $7.3 million to organizations across the Ozarks

Local non-profits will get a financial boost thanks to a state tax credit program. The state's Department of Economic Development awarded $7.3 million through its Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), which is a tax credit program.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program offers 50% or 70% tax credits to businesses that donate to non-profits. Those qualified for the tax credit would have to donate to an approved NAP project. They can focus on crime prevention, community service projects, or revitalization work. The tax credits can apply over three years.

NAP awarded more than seven million dollars to dozens of organizations around the state. A lot of the non-profits are in the St. Louis area. However, at least a half-dozen of the NAP recipients are in the Ozarks.

Among those awarded is Eden Village in Springfield, which provides tiny homes for people who are homeless. 2020 NAP recipients also included MBCH Children & Family Ministries, and two-time recipients of NAP, the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO).

The Breast Cancer Foundation plans to use the several hundred thousand dollars it received to offer thousands of free breast cancer screenings across the Ozarks. The foundation's Financial Director, Samuel Pippin, CPA said applying to receive the funds is a rigorous process, but worth it in the end.

"If it weren't for this program, there are thousands of women who would not be able to go get their mammograms because they don't have insurance or they don't have a way to pay for it," said Pippin. "It's a big deal, and we're very excited and thankful."

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks would like to provide free screening for everyone in the future. However, BCFO simply can't right now, but wants to remind everyone to participate in the KY3 Buddy Check 3 program. Find a buddy to contact on the third of each month to tell each other to do a self-exam. It's the first line of defense that could help save a life.

For more information on The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and its breast cancer screening events, click here here.

------------

Neighborhood Assistance Programs approved in the Ozarks:

Boys and Girls Clubs of West Central Mo. - Sedalia

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks - Springfield

Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Inc. - Camdenton

Dogwood Ranch Corp. – Rogersville

Elegant Linen Theatre – Rolla

Friends of Hickory County Health Department – Hermitage

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch – Brighton

Leonard Wood Institute – Fort Leonard Wood

MBCH Children & Family Ministries – Springfield

The Gathering Tree dba Eden Village – Springfield

For a full list of 2020 approved NAP organizations and projects, click here.