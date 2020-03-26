After confusion, Springfield gun shops busy during stay-at-home order

Employees of Cherokee Firearms would love to welcome people into the store but right now, it's only one person at a time.

"Offering curbside service," said Cherokee Firearm's owner, Nick Newman. "If there's something you need we will be hear to service you."

Owner Nick Newman wasn't even sure he'd be able to stay open at all when Springfield's mayor announced a stay at home order this week, closing all non-essential businesses.

"We reached out to the city for clarification and initially they told us we would not be allowed to remain open so we started preparing for that," said Newman.

State law said otherwise, Springfield and Greene County leaders decided to not mention gun stores because no local municipalities can stop legal gun transactions.

"We can't be closed due to any civil disturbance or state of an emergency by state law," said Newman.

Across town at Downtown Tactical owner, Graham Hunt said they've been practicing social distancing for the past week.

"We don't allow people to come in and walk around the store," said Downtown Tactical owner, Graham Hunt. "We take an order at the door with what people want then allow them check out at the register. Then we disinfect in between."

Both owners said gun and ammo sales are at an all time high and they want their customers to know their doors are open.

"It's not that we offer a critical service but it's a peace of mind that nobody is going to stop gun sales or limit what you can and can't have," said Newman. "We're going to be here to take care of you."

Cherokee Firearms cut back on its hours and closed the showroom, shooting range, and classroom. Downtown Tactical is keeping its hours the same.