Trump wins acquittal, but Ukraine saga far from over

The impeachment of President Donald Trump is over, but it’s far from case closed on Ukraine.

House Democratic impeachment manager, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., leaves the Senate chamber after today's acquittal of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A full accounting of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, stemming in large part from the foreign policy entanglements pursued by personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, remains unfinished despite Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

It’s only a matter of time before fresh details, documents and eyewitnesses emerge, including revelations in a new book from John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

The result could be the start of a prolonged investigation with no clear endpoint, keeping questions about the president’s conduct alive through the election in November.

Trump’s acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial leaves his political fate in the hands of voters and his place in history to be judged in the passage of time.

The episode made Americans witnesses to history in a way that few generations have been.

Acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday came more than four months after a whistleblower’s complaint set in motion a process that imperiled Trump’s presidency and ultimately left him emboldened.

The Senate acquitted Trump of impeachment charges on Wednesday, ending the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms.

The proceedings are feeding the tumultuous 2020 run for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove Trump from office.

Because Trump was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment, he wants to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.

Trump says he’ll speak about impeachment Thursday from the White House.

