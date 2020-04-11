Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland go virtual amid pandemic

The Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland works with thousands of girls across the Ozarks.

While the state's stay-at-home order is in place, the organization wanted to keep connected with those girls and maintain a sense of normalcy. With that in mind, the organization found a way to incorporate not only the scouts, but all girls in the community too.

Starting next week, Monday, April 13, the Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland will launch virtual programming through its newest sector, Girl Scouts at Home.

Kelsey Conner, Community Relations Specialist with the Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland, said they wanted to provide all grade school girls, registered Girl Scouts or not, access to girl scout activities at no cost.

Conner explained that Girl Scouts at Home would offer a variety of activities that'll allow girls to earn official Girl Scout badges. Activities and virtual badgework will include camping and outdoor skills, the science of happiness, mechanical engineering with balloon cars, and more.

Girls will be able to access through online platforms, such as ZOOM and Facebook Live.

The Girl Scout's mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who will make the world a better place. Connor said while the mission doesn't specify a location, it further proves that no matter where or what happens the girls will be able to live up to it, even if they're at home.

"I think that's really important to shine a light that girls can still be leaders even during times like this when things feel a little dark," added Connor.

For more information on the Girl Scouts at Home activities click here.