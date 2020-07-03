Springfield's Williams Elementary keeps original library for Boys & Girls Club unit

It’s the end of an era, in a sense, for an old school building in Springfield. After 90 years, Williams Elementary is coming down, and being replaced.

Its demolition is apart of several projects under Springfield Public School (SPS) Proposition-S construction work, to move forward and make change possible.

Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer with Springfield Public Schools, said aside from being an exciting project, it was a crucial one. Williams Elementary is one of the buildings the district evaluated as being the most in need of significant improvements for students. Hall said SPS wanted to enhance a quality learning and working environment for everyone that walks into the building. That's why he said the rebuild is progress as promised for the students and community.

"Thanks to voters, we are able to make this possible for our students and staff," said Hall. "This is one piece to a very large puzzle that is moving forward simultaneously that our students are able to have the best possible learning environment."

While Williams Elementary plans to tear down and rebuild the school, 4,000 square feet of the school's original structure, will remain. The library that was added in more than a decade ago, will give new opportunities for students in the Tom Watkins neighborhood through its long-standing partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

"We're also filling critical gaps in child care but before school and after school and we're thrilled to be working with those community partners to make that happen," explained Hall.

Didem Koroglu, Development Director with the Boys &Girls Clubs of Springfield said this partnership would provide many benefits for underserved and at-risk kids.

"56% of the Boys & Girls Clubs kids said the clubs have literally saved their lives," explained Koroglu.

She said their goal is to serve the most vulnerable and continue to change the trajectory of students' lives. Like other BGCS units, kids will receive meaningful, educational, and targeted opportunities before and after school. However, instead of traveling 2.5 miles away, to the Henderson unit, students will have access within the walls of their elementary without transportation as a barrier.

"Having an after school program right on sight has proven to be very effective," assured Koroglu. "This is another opportunity for us to strengthen that."

While everyone is excited, the Boys & Girls Club continued to raise money for its goal of $1.5 million for its partnership in the school. Koroglu said they are still in their Williams Capital Campaign to help the unit reach its utmost potential.

Crews started the demolition at Williams Elementary on Wednesday, July 1. The school's construction and the renovation of The BGCS Williams Unit is expected to be done in August 2021.

For more information on BGCS Williams Capital Campaign, click here.

For more information about SPS Proposition- S, click here.