3 arrested in month-long theft investigation around Lake of the Ozarks; more arrests likely

During the month of March, Camden County Investigative Bureau arrested three linked to multiple vehicle thefts, burglaries and arson investigations around the lake area.

A few of these businesses were Deere Chase Golf Course, Alamo Arms, Surfs Up Laundry Mat, Mid-Town Motors, and several other businesses. Multiple jurisdictions such as Lake Ozark Police Department, Camdenton Police Department, Osage Beach Police Department, State Fire Marshals, and Miller County Sheriff's office have been working in conjunction with each other to solve these investigations, as they were linked.

The investigation is ongoing.

