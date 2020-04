The state fire marshal is investigating a deadly fire near Branson.

Firefighters with The Western Taney County Fire Department responded to a duplex at 146 Travis Trail at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they pulled two elderly people from the building. One tenant died. The other one suffered very serious injuries.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

No other duplexes were impacted by the fire.