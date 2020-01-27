$1 million grant helps rural communities fight opioid abuse

Rural parts of the Ozarks shouldn't feel left out in the push to end the opioid crisis. A $1 million federal grant is a big reason why.

The ongoing drug problem is evident in the emergency room at Cox Medical Center Branson.

"Specifically for overdoses, we see about a dozen, give or take, each month," Director of Nursing for Emergency and Critical Care Services Matt Farmer said. "More opioid-related overdoses."

However, farmer says it often doesn't take an overdose to spot someone abusing prescription drugs.

"The patient is coming in for something else and they also have a substance use disorder that has opiates involved," Farmer said.

As the drug addiction problem continues to plague Ozarks communities, the grant funding will help several entities fight the problem, including the Taney County Health Department which will focus on prevention.

"We can talk about substance abuse, drugs, how to stay away from them," Taney County Health Department Community Health Educator Kara Miller said.

Miller says, in addition to boosting that curriculum at schools, they'll also be able to provide free testing services.

"We are finding that people that have Hepatitis C and HIV are at a higher risk of becoming dependent on substances," Miller said.

Cox Health received the $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. It will last for three years, providing more care throughout rural Ozarks communities.

"Through projects like this we really get to drill down to the core issue of what's going on in the community," Population Health Project Coordinator Shawn Hayden said.

Hayden says the grant money is already being put to work by 15 entities including CoxHealth, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Monett Hospital, Cox Barton County Hospital, Clark Community Mental Health Center, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Burrell Behavioral Health, Ozark Center, PEEPs in Recovery, Preferred Family Healthcare, and Barton, Barry, Lawrence, Stone, and Taney County Health Departments.

"There's a lot of new resources coming to our area as a result of this grant," Stone and Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative Project Coordinator Marietta Hagan said.

Hagan says the funding will fuel collaboration between groups that help people at all stages, and causes, of addiction.

"Really the community coming together to address issues that are not only substance use related by also mental health," Hagan said.

It's help that can benefit the community long-term.

"Constantly give them access to the resources they need, that's the most important part," Farmer said.

The funding, secured by the CoxHealth Foundation, will be infused in the region in various ways. Some include:

- Expanding evidence-based educational programs to help educate youth about the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction.

- Certifying providers in rural areas to offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

- Increasing the number of providers practicing in rural areas overall.

- Adding more resources for integrated treatment (such as additional resources at primary care offices) in rural areas.

- Expanding options for insurance reimbursement for treatment for those with opioid use disorder (OUD) and substance use disorder (SUD).