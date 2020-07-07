1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

The U.S. Marine Corps said one person sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning after an active shooter was reported at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The person is being treated for their injury and will be taken to a medical facility, the Marines reported. The shooting is still under investigation.

No other injuries have been reported. A shelter-in-place order at the facility has been lifted.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

