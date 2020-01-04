2 Va. McDonald's employees allegedly shot by angry customer

A man is on the run after police say he shot employees at a Lynchburg McDonald's.

WDBJ7 scene photo/Suspect photo courtesy Lynchburg PD

Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke is wanted after police say he shot two employees at a McDonald's Friday night.

Overstreet is wanted and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

A couple, who identified themselves as the parents of a McDonald’s employee, told WDBJ7 their daughter witnessed a man become angry in the drive-thru of the restaurant before entering the building and shooting the employees.

There is no word yet on the victims' conditions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.