2 arrested, charged with drug trafficking after officers seize meth in Osage Beach, Mo. hotel

Officers in Osage Beach, Mo. arrested two after discovering a pound of methamphetamine inside a hotel room.

Officers served a search warrant on November 15 at the Osage Village Inn.

During the search, officers seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, syringes, scales, nine cell phones, and pipes.

Officers arrested Shannon Chiarini, 34, of Linn Creek and Brian Stogsdill, 42, of Mt Vernon. They both face drug trafficking charges.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by Lake Ozark Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

