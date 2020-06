The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing two drivers near Chadwick, Mo. Sunday night.

Troopers identified the drivers as Hunter Daughtery, 24, of Chadwick and Casey Hull, 36, of Forsyth. The crash happened around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators say Daughtery attempted to pass a car in a Honda UTV traveling northbound on State Highway 125 when his vehicle hit Hull's van head-on. Both drivers died at the scene.

A passenger in each vehicle suffered serious injuries.