2 dead, 10 injured in multiple St. Louis shootings

Police say two people have died and 10 more were injured in multiple shootings in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a dozen people were shot Sunday in St. Louis. Police say one man was fatally shot several times inside his car in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Another man died in a separate shooting downtown that also left one man in critical condition. Sunday’s deaths come after two people were killed in separate shootings in the city within an hour on Saturday night.