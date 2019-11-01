2 drivers, 2 children injured in crash near Pleasant Hope, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in two vehicles and several kids north of Springfield.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m. Troopers say a Suburban traveling east on State Highway CC ran a stop sign. A van traveling southbound on State Highway H broadsided the suburban, causing it to flip.

Emergency crews transported both drivers and and two children to Mercy in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries. Four children and a passenger were riding inside the van. Three children were riding inside the Suburban.

Troopers say this is the second crash at this intersection in a week.