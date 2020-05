The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two drowned in a Dallas County creek trying to retrieve a dog.

The drownings happened on Lindley Creek around 6 p.m. Friday. Investigators say Richard P Berthiaume, 45, of Buffalo, and Tina Lewis, 52, of Lake Ozark died.

Investigators say Berthiaume first jumped into the creek to retrieve the dog. As he struggled, Lewis tried to help.