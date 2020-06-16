2 face charges in accidental shooting death of Evangel University student

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against two men in the shooting death of an Evangel University student.

Tyree Crenshaw died of a gunshot wound on April 30 at a home on North Jefferson Avenue in Springfield. Prosecutors charged Terry L. Robinson, 21, with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and making a false police report. Angelito Silva faces charges of making a false police report and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the two originally told police the shooting was a drive-by. Detectives say Robinson later told them the gun belonged to Silva. Robinson thought the gun was not loaded. He told investigators he cocked it back and shot it, striking Crenshaw.

Detectives say Robinson told investigators he waited five minutes before calling 911. He told investigators they hid the gun and made up the story so they would not get into trouble.

