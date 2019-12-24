2 injured in fire in north Springfield Monday night

Firefighters say two suffered injuries after a house fire late Monday night in north Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2100 block of North Johnston Avenue around 11 p.m. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home. Fire marshals determined the fire started around extension cords used in the home.

Firefighters rescued one victim from the home. The second victim escaped by themself. Emergency crews rushed both victims to the hospital.

Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

As a reminder, the Fire Department offers a free smoke alarm program. To obtain an alarm, please call (417) 874-2300.