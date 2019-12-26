2 officers cleared of wrongdoing in deadly Joplin shooting

Two Joplin police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man during a struggle.

The Joplin Globe reports that Chief Matt Stewart said Thursday that an investigation into Aug. 13 shooting death of 31-year-old David Ingle determined that "there were no policy violations that had occurred." Stewart also said the Missouri State Highway Patrol had completed its own investigation, determining "no criminal wrongdoing by either of the officers."

Police reviewed the two officers' body cameras as part of the inquiry.