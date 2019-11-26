2 organizations share holiday joy with gift of shoes at Springfield Head Start

Children in Springfield received an early holiday gift thanks to two Missouri organizations, Shoes from the Heart and Home State Health.

The two groups Tuesday distributed free shoes to children at the Douglas Head Start in Springfield.

Shoes from the Heart believes in making a difference in the lives of those who have been affected by unforeseen circumstances by simply providing a basic need that we cannot live without, like shoes. Home State Health aims to transform the health of the community, one person at a time. It believes basic needs go a long way.