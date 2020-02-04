2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

Two sisters were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas that police say was an isolated event.

A shooting at Texas A&M left two sisters dead and injured a 2-year-old child. (Source: CNN)

Police have not revealed any information about the shooter.

Texas A&M University-Commerce police said Tuesday that 19-year-old Deja Matts and 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, were killed in the Monday morning shooting at Pride Rock residence hall.

Abbaney Matts' son has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family.

School officials say Deja Matts was a freshman at the university pursuing a bachelor's degree in public health. Abbaney Matts was not enrolled at the school.

A 911 call was released Tuesday of a student who walked into her dorm to find a hole in her wall after the shooting had taken place.

