Crash injures 2 after driver flips car west of Springfield

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash injuring a driver and a passenger.

Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 266 west of State Highway T around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the driver was going at a high-rate of speed east on State Highway 266 when the man lost control and flipped the car. The crash ejected both from inside the car. A witness told the trooper the driver was trying to avoid another car when he ran off the road.

Troopers describe the injuries to the men as moderate.

