2020 Safety goals: Law enforcement reminds public of safety tips for the new year

Many people may want to kick some bad habits this year. However, the Nixa Police Department (NPD) wants the community to start a few new habits to stay safe.

The first being the 9 p.m. routine. It's a series of habits NPD would like everyone in the Ozarks to practice every day this year to ensure their belongings and loved ones are safe. NPD Crime Prevention Officer, Brent Forgey said it's also something that everyone in the family can do. The 9 p.m. routine is simple and focuses on three easy steps.

1. Check your vehicles:

Make sure all your belongings in your cars are hidden or put away. You don't want to draw any attention to it. ALSO-- make sure your doors are locked! Officer Brent Forgey said all to often reports are made and the vehicles were left unlocked.

2. Keep the garage door closed:

Many people leave the garage open for their pets. However, that gives criminals a much easier path to your stuff or into your house. You want to make sure your garage is shut all the way, and all doors and windows locked, including the one connecting your home and garage.

3. Leave the outside lights on:

This will help deter crime in the area and shows that someone is home.

Officer Forgey said they take reports every day and can see the downside of people forgetting to do the 9 p.m. routine.

"We've caught teams of people that are out looking for subdivisions or streets that have a lot of vehicles sitting outside the home," explained Officer Forgey. "They hope that people will forget, and they go through late at night and check the doors and take everything."

Other things you may want to do is make sure you check your mail every day, don't let it sit in the box overnight. Officer Forgey said another important tip is if you see something, say something.

Improving safety and security for 2020:

No one's home is crime-proof. However, NPD said there are simple steps that can better protect it. It's Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Nixa Police Department already started rolling this out in hopes of having people improving basic things around their homes.

Officer Forgey has been trained in CPTED from basic to advanced. He said the entire point of the program reduces both fear AND crimes. This is done through essential home maintenance.

1. Surveillance-- Which makes sure you always have eyes on your home.

2. Landscaping-- Adding fences, paved walkways, or even flowerbeds will show boundaries.

3. Lighting-- Officer Forgey said even the lights on your home can play a huge factor and can help keep you safe while helping officers out too.

"We want to see nice clear light that's not in our face," explained Officer Forgey. "Some parking lot lights can be a bad design. They can be an old system that's a very dull, dingy, orange type of light. We want something clean, almost like something we can see in the daytime."

Officer Forgey said the quantity of lighting is just as important as quality. So when you are keeping your home safe, make sure you are utilizing your security and environment for optimal safety.