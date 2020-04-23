23 Missouri school districts, several in the Ozarks, receive funds to replace older school buses

LENEXA, Kan. (Edited News Release) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a total of $1,030,000 to 23 Missouri school districts and one Missouri school bus transportation company to replace 52 older diesel school buses.
Several school districts in the Ozarks, including Exeter, Logan-Rogersville, Nixa and WIllard, will all get a share of the money.
The funds are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
"Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “While many fleets are currently off the road, when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities.”
“We believe protecting the health of our children and youth is one of our primary missions,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Removing old diesel-engines from our roads and replacing them with reduced-emission engines will provide further protection.”
School districts and bus transportation company receiving funds include:
Bowling Green R-I School District
$20,000
Exeter R-VI School District
$40,000
Farmington R-7 School
$120,000
Festus R-VI School District
$115,000
Hillsboro R-III School District
$20,000
Jarnik Buses
$60,000
Lewis County C-1 School District
$40,000
Linn Co. R-1 School
$40,000
Logan-Rogersville School District
$60,000
Louisiana RII School District
$20,000
Neelyville R-IV School District
$20,000
Nixa Public Schools
$60,000
North Callaway R-1 School District
$40,000
Oran R-III School District
$20,000
Plato R-V School District
$20,000
Richards R-V School District
$20,000
Risco R-II School District
$20,000
Rolla 31 Public Schools
$100,000
Shelby County R-IV School District
$40,000
Southland C-9 School Distrct
$40,000
Sullivan School District
$40,000
Thayer R-II School District
$15,000
Willard Public Schools R2
$40,000
Winston R-VI School District
$20,000
For more information, click here.